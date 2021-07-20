Entertainment

Runtown, Sudanese Girlfriend Adut Akech End Relationship

Damola Areo56 mins ago
Nigerian singer, Douglas Jack Agu, aka Runtown, has ended his relationship with his South Sudanese-Australian girlfriend, Adut Akech.

Adut made this known while responding to questions from her fans on Instagram.

The 21-year-old popular supermodel, when asked if she was in a relationship, said she’s now single and ready to mingle.

She responded, Yes ma’am, single and ready to mingle or whatever they say.

”Jokes yes but I’m single.”

The couple sparked off relationship rumour last year after a video of them went viral.

Adut was also reportedly gifted a promise ring during their trip to France.

