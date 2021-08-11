RRS Operatives Arrest 2 Armed Robbers

Following sustained crime surveillance patrols across suspected flashpoints in Lagos, the operatives of the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad (RRS), arrested two armed robbers in the early hours of Tuesday along Akowonjo Road, Alimosho.

Speaking on the arrest, the Commander, Lagos State Rapid Response Squad (RRS), CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, explained that the arrested suspects, Samuel Akabueze, ‘M’, (31yrs), of 34, Valentine Obasi Street, Idimu Road, and Onuoha Joshua, ‘m’, (37yrs), of 52, Yusuf Street, Ipaja, were arrested by RRS operatives for driving a Lexus jeep (LSD 666 GK) suspiciously along Akowonjo Road.

His words: “The suspects were trailed by the team before their eventual arrest for underhand dealings. Some of the illegal items found on them include a locally made gun with two rounds of ammunition, four stolen ATM cards, charms, BRT cowry cards, two different set keys for Lexus SUV and a motorcycle”.

“During the preliminary interrogation by the Police team, the arrested suspects confessed to being members of the ‘Aye Confraternity’ and perpetrating series of robberies across different locations in Lagos State”, he added.

Egbeyemi also disclosed that the suspects have since been transferred to the Lagos State Command for further investigation in line with the directive of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu.