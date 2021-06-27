Rooney Tells Southgate Not To Start One Player In Germany Clash

Former England International has advised manager Gareth Southgate not to start Jack Grealish in the Euro 2020 clash with Germany.

Rooney prefers Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford ahead of Grealish in the tie.

He stated this in his column on Times.

He said, “After all my championing of Jack Grealish, I would not play him from the start against Germany. He was one of England’s better players against the Czech Republic and it’s not that my opinion of him has changed.

“My thinking is entirely down to how the Germans play. Different opponents demand different approaches and Tuesday’s game is tailor-made for Marcus Rashford – but not Jack.

“The more players you have who want to take the ball to feet, the more Germany can press, so instead of Jack I would be looking to have runners on either side of Harry Kane.

“My instruction would be to attack the spaces behind their wing-backs when they go forward and make runs down the channels to the sides of their center-backs – especially given Mats Hummels’s problems against pace.

“Rashford is ideal for the job and one of Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka or Jadon Sancho would complete my forward line. Raheem has been in brilliant form and Saka impressed against the Czechs, while Sancho knows the German players the best, so I don’t think you could lose with whichever option you chose.

“The first thought when England win it should be to play into the channels and have Rashford, and Sterling/Saka/Sancho going in behind. Having runners will get England up the pitch and take Germany’s counter-press away.”