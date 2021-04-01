Rooney Names Thierry Henry As Best Foreign Player In EPL

Former Manchester United player, Wayne Rooney has named Thierry Henry as the best foreign player to ever play in the English premier League.

Rooney also named Sergio Aguero of Manchester City as one of the best foreign players.

“Aguero has been fantastic and is certainly right up there,” Rooney told a press conference on Wednesday.

“But if I was asked to choose then I’d probably say, Thierry Henry was the best foreign player

“There’s a few in a pack just behind him who are right up there like Aguero, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Dennis Bergkamp and Eric Cantona.”

Henry, a former France international, is considered one of the greatest strikers of all time.

He has also been debated as the greatest player in the history of the Premier League.

The Frenchman was the runner-up for the FIFA World Best of the Year in 2003 and 2004 and was runner-up for the Ballon d’Or in the former year.