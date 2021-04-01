Sports

Rooney Names Thierry Henry As Best Foreign Player In EPL

Damola Areo4 hours ago
0
Wayne Rooney

Former Manchester United player, Wayne Rooney has named Thierry Henry as the best foreign player to ever play in the English premier League.

Rooney also named Sergio Aguero of Manchester City as one of the best foreign players.

“Aguero has been fantastic and is certainly right up there,” Rooney told a press conference on Wednesday.

“But if I was asked to choose then I’d probably say, Thierry Henry was the best foreign player

“There’s a few in a pack just behind him who are right up there like Aguero, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Dennis Bergkamp and Eric Cantona.”

Henry, a former France international, is considered one of the greatest strikers of all time.

He has also been debated as the greatest player in the history of the Premier League.

The Frenchman was the runner-up for the FIFA World Best of the Year in 2003 and 2004 and was runner-up for the Ballon d’Or in the former year.

Tags
Damola Areo4 hours ago
0

Related Articles

Joachim Low

Joachim Low Slams Timo Werner After Germany 2-1 Loss

4 hours ago
timo werner

I’m Sorry For Timo Werner, Gundogan Speaks On Germany’s 2-1 Loss

4 hours ago
La Liga: Benzema, Varane Strikes Push Real Madrid To Summit

Benzema Reacts As Court Sets Date For Sex Tape Trial

22 hours ago
Keep Your Heads Low, Yakubu Aiyegbeni Charges Osimhen, Chukwueze

Osimhen Named Man Of The Match In Nigeria, Lesotho Game

1 day ago
Back to top button