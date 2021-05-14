Ronaldo’s Mother Reveals Son’s Next Club

Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother, Dolores Aveiro, has said that she would love to see her son return to Sporting Lisbon in Portugal.

Ronaldo moved to Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon where he started his footballing career.

He joined Real Madrid in 2009 before moving to Juventus where he currently plays with speculations that he might leave the club soon.

The Portuguese his linked with a return to Madrid or Manchester United with Paris St Germaine eyeing his services.

But Dolores told TVI 24: “I will talk to him and try to convince him to return next year.

“To the Alvalade Stadium and to wear the colours of Sporting.”