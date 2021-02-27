Ronaldo To Leave Juventus – Report

Juventus superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo, will leave the Italian champions at the end of the season, according to Tuttojuve.

Ronaldo joined the Serie A champions from Real Madrid in the summer of 2018 and his contract runs until the summer of 2022.

Although the player’s camp has never hinted at an early departure from Turin, the sports site claims otherwise.

According to Tuttojuve, the bookies are expecting Ronaldo to leave the club at the end of the current campaign.

The odds for the Portugal captain leaving the club is set at 1.65, while the odds for remaining at the club is at 2.10.

Therefore, the notion of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner seeking a new club in the summer is slowly gaining steam.

Ronaldo joined Juventus to help the Italian side win the Champions League and has been their major source of goals in the current campaign.

The former Real Madrid star is currently leading the Serie A goal-scoring charts with 18 goals.