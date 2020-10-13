Ronaldo Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The Portuguese Football Federation, PFF, have confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus.

The result has ruled the 35-year-old out of the country’s Nations League game against Sweden on Wednesday.

Issuing a statement, PFF confirmed that Ronaldo hasn’t shown any symptom but is currently in isolation.

The PFF said:

“Following the positive case, the remaining players underwent new tests this Tuesday morning, all with a negative result, and are available to Fernando Santos for training this afternoon, in Cidade do Futebol.

“The game (against Sweden), counting for the qualification phase of the Nations League, is scheduled for Wednesday, at 19:45, in Alvalade.”