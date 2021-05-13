Ronaldo Scores Hundred Goals For Juventus

The Portugal captain has now set the record for scoring one hundred goals or more for three clubs and country.

Ronaldo scored 118 goals for Manchester United, 450 for Real Madrid, 103 for Portugal..

Paulo Dybala also reached a century of Juve goals, on Wednesday, with a fine dinked finish, to ensure they kept pace with their top-four rivals Atalanta, AC Milan and Napoli, who all won in the latest round of matches, with two games to play.

The result was not easy to come by for Juve, with returning goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon saving an early penalty.

But goals from Adrien Rabiot, Ronaldo and Dybala meant they stayed fifth, two points off the Champions League qualification places.

Buffon, who announced this week that he is leaving the club at the end of the season, replaced Wojciech Szczesny in goal and immediately showed he has lost none of his ability as he brilliantly kept out Domenico Berardi’s spot-kick.

The chances kept coming for the home side, and their profligacy proved costly as Rabiot drilled home the opener in the 28th minute before Ronaldo reached another milestone just before the break with a cool finish from the edge of the area.

Sassuolo continued to do everything but score until Giacomo Raspadori finally beat Buffon just before the hour mark.

Elsewhere on a busy night in Serie A, AC Milan thrashed Torino 7-0 to stay third and Atalanta cruised to a 2-0 win over Benevento, who remain deep in the relegation mire, to remain second.

Spezia earned a vital point in a 2-2 draw at Sampdoria to move four points clear of Benevento in 18th, while Cagliari’s fine end-of-season form continued as they held Fiorentina to a 0-0 stalemate to move five points clear of the drop zone.