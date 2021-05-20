Ronaldo Reacts After Winning Coppa Italia

Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, has reacted to his side’s Coppa Italia victory on Wednesday.

Federico Chiesa scored the decisive goal as Juventus sealed a record-extending 14th Coppa Italia title with a 2-1 win over Atalanta.

It has been a disappointing first season in charge for Andrea Pirlo, with Juventus knocked out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage by Porto.

Also, their hopes of qualifying for next season’s competition hang by a thread ahead of the final round of Serie A fixtures this weekend.

And they looked set for more despair when Ruslan Malinovskiy cancelled out Dejan Kulusevski’s fine strike before half-time.

The Bianconeri stormed back in the second half, though, and sealed victory in their 20th Coppa Italia final thanks to Chiesa’s composed finish with 17 minutes remaining.

Reacting, Ronaldo, in a tweet via his Twitter handle, expressed happiness after winning the Coppa Italia Cup.

“I couldn’t be happier to win another title in the service of this great club! Until the end! Go Juve,” Ronaldo’s tweet read.