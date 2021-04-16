Rohr Reacts As Ahmed Musa Rejoins Kano Pillars

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has reacted to the squad’s captain, Ahmed Musa, joining his old club Kano Pillars.

Musa who started his career with Kano Pillars has had stint in Leicester City and Saudi Arabia side Al Nassr.

However, his failure to secure another club in Europe made the 28-year-old sign a temporary deal with Kano Pillars last week.

He had tired to sign with West Brom but failed the club’s trial.

“I am delighted for Ahmed Musa to be able to play again with his old club of Kano Pillars,” Rohr said in reaction to the news.

“This will allow him to keep in shape while waiting to find a club elsewhere in the world.”

“Kano Pillars are a good club and I wish him all the best at the club,” he added.

Ahmed Musa himself has promised to help Kano Pillars win the NPFL.

“I left Pillars over 10-years ago without winning the league then,” Musa said.

“But now, by God’s grace, I will make a special record by leading the club to the Nigeria Professional Football League title.”