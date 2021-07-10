Rohr Names Country To Win Euro 2020

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has tipped England to win the Euro 2020.

England face Italy on Sunday at the Wembley Stadium which means they will have enough home fans’ support.

This and more makes Rohr see them as capable of emerging champions on Sunday.

He told Nation Sport: “Of course, England is favourite at home.

“They are a complete team, physically and tactically on the top.

“The fans are a big support, but I regretted their attitude to whistle the opponents, even the national anthem.”

England beat Denmark 2-1 to reach the final while Italy triumphed over Spain via penalties after a 1-1 draw.