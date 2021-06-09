Rohr Hails One Player As Nigeria Draw Cameroon

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has hailed Valentine Ozornwafor after his side’s 0-0 draw against Cameroon on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old replaced injured Williams Troost-Ekong in the game played at the Stadion Wiener Neustadt in Austria.

The Super Eagles had lost 1-0 in the previous encounter in the same country which saw Troost-Ekong sustain an injury.

“We had a problem in the defense so for the first time we played Valentine,” Rohr told Super Eagles media.

“He did very well and we finished the match with Simon who is a winger playing left-back and we didn’t concede a goal.

“I am very happy for Valentine because a lot of people did not understand why he was with us. He showed today the reason why he can play with us, he did very well in central defense.”