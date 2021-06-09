Sports

Rohr Hails One Player As Nigeria Draw Cameroon

Damola Areo54 mins ago
1
AFCON 2021 Qualifiers: Why I Didn't Invite Other NPFL Stars, Rohr Opens Up
Gernot Rohr/File

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has hailed Valentine Ozornwafor after his side’s 0-0 draw against Cameroon on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old replaced injured Williams Troost-Ekong in the game played at the Stadion Wiener Neustadt in Austria.

The Super Eagles had lost 1-0 in the previous encounter in the same country which saw Troost-Ekong sustain an injury.

“We had a problem in the defense so for the first time we played Valentine,” Rohr told Super Eagles media.

“He did very well and we finished the match with Simon who is a winger playing left-back and we didn’t concede a goal.

“I am very happy for Valentine because a lot of people did not understand why he was with us. He showed today the reason why he can play with us, he did very well in central defense.”

Damola Areo54 mins ago
1

Related Articles

AFCON 2021 Qualifiers: Why I Didn't Invite Other NPFL Stars, Rohr Opens Up

Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Rohr Confirms Players To Start For Super Eagles

1 day ago
Chelsea's Kante Suffers Injury Blow On France Duty

Kante Opens Up On Winning Ballon d’Or Award

2 days ago

USA Beat Mexico 3-2 To Win Inaugural CONCACAF Nations League

2 days ago
Champions League Quarter-Final: Man City's De Bruyne Speaks Ahead Of Tottenham Showdown

De Bruyne Fit For Euro 2020 – Belgium Coach

2 days ago
Back to top button