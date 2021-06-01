Entertainment

Rita Dominic Laments Insecurity In Nigeria

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
Rita Dominic (source: Instagram)
Rita Dominic (source: Instagram)

Actress Rita Dominic has lamented the insecurity in Nigeria saying the country is being watched as it slips into anarchy.

Sharing on Twitter, Rita Dominic said leaders need to do more to address the situation.

She said the “harassment and killing of innocent citizens” cannot address the challenges confronting the country.

“I am afraid that we are watching Nigeria slip into anarchy. It is surreal. Our elected officials need to work harder to douse the tension in the country. We need peace to reign. Harassing and killing innocent citizens can never solve anything,” she wrote.

