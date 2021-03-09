Rick Ross Shows Off Florida Mansion He Bought From NBA Star

Rick Ross has purchased former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire’s mansion in Florida for $3.5 Million and he paid in cash.

The Miami-born rapper and entrepreneur purchased the property, located west of Fort Lauderdale in Southwest Ranches, in an all-cash deal after just four days on the market.

Stoudemire, who was born in Florida and played one season with the Miami Heat, had listed the home for $3.5 million.

According to People, the deal marks the fastest closing in the history of the Landmark Ranch Estates section.

“It’s a sprawling estate in a very secluded area,” Ross tells PEOPLE of his new home. “From the moment I stepped inside, I appreciated the high ceilings and rich detail.”

The sprawling mansion boasts six bedrooms and seven baths and sits on just over 2.3 acres.

The main house has four bedrooms and 5.5 baths in 7,361 square feet of space and the features include a porte-cochere and nine-car garage, chef’s kitchen, hidden movie theatre, two offices, indoor bar area with pool table, and yoga room.

The main suite features an en-suite bathroom with a soaking tub and an expansive closet with a chandelier. There are a resort-style pool and waterfall in the backyard surrounded by a deck and a summer kitchen with a grill.

The two-bedroom, one-bath guest house offers another 1,314 square feet of space, a kitchen, and a living room.

Rick Ross also owns a 45,000-square-foot mansion in Fayetteville, GA, that was recently used as a stand-in for Prince Akeem Joffer’s (Eddie Murphy) palace in Coming 2 America, according to NBC News.

His net worth is estimated to be $40 million, and he’s one of the richest rappers worldwide.



