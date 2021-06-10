Reverse Twitter Suspension, US Government Tells FG

US Government has advised the Federal Government to reverse the suspension it placed on Twitter in the country.

It also expressed worry about the threat to prosecute anyone found using the social media platform as issued by the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF Abubakar Malami.

This was contained in a press statement by the spokesperson of the US Department of State, Ned Price.

The statement read, “The United States condemns the ongoing suspension of Twitter by the Nigerian government and subsequent threats to arrest and prosecute Nigerians who use Twitter.

“The United States is likewise concerned that the Nigerian National Broadcasting Commission ordered all television and radio broadcasters to cease using Twitter.

“Unduly restricting the ability of Nigerians to report, gather, and disseminate opinions and information has no place in a democracy.

“Freedom of expression and access to information both online and offline are foundational to prosperous and secure democratic societies.

“We support Nigeria as it works towards unity, peace, and prosperity. As its partner, we call on the government to respect its citizens’ right to freedom of expression by reversing this suspension.”