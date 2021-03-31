Featured

Reverend Father Anthony Dawah Kidnapped

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
Reverend Father Anthony Dawah of the Catholic Church in Kaduna has been kidnapped by gunmen.

Details were still sketchy as at Tuesday night, as the police were not aware of it.

But Director of communication of the Catholic Archdiocese of Kaduna, Reverend Father Stephen Onyema has confirmed the abduction.

He said Dawah was abducted early on Tuesday at Dogon Kurmi village.

The village is in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

Dawah was abducted alongside the wife and child of the catechist and a domestic staff of the church.

The latest abduction comes less than a week, after 8 members of the Redeemed Church were kidnapped in Kaduna state.

The kidnappers have demanded a ransom of N50 million

