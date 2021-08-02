Reveal Identities of 774,000 Jobs Beneficiary, Kaigama Tells FG

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Ignatius Kaigama, has called for transparency in the Federal Government’s 774,000 job project which offers participants N20,000 for three months.

Kaigama who demanded to know the impact the project has made also demanded the identities of the beneficiaries of the 774,000 jobs.

He said this on Sunday at Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Pro-Cathedral.

He said, “We recall that the Federal Government flagged off the 774,000 jobs, with each participant expected to receive N20,000 for three months, to be paid through their bank verification numbers, to eliminate fraud and/or double payments. What impact has been made?

“Let us know the identities of youth beneficiaries and the quality of help rendered to them. We must cultivate a new and better way of living honestly and justly. When Nigerians pray, let it not be about a litany of physical needs, but also for honesty to take roots in the hearts of both the poor and privileged Nigerians; so that we are able to discharge our duties honestly with a very strong sense of charity and fairness.”