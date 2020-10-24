Return Staff Of Office Of Oba Of Lagos, Hoodlums Warned

A 24-hour ultimatum has been issued by the Lagos State traditional ruling house to those who carted away the staff of the office of the Oba of Lagos.

Some hoodlums who took advantage of the EndSARS protest stormed the palace of the Oba of Lagos and took the staff of the monarch.

This was captured in a video which went viral on social media.

Speaking to Arise TV, the chairman of the Isale Eko Descendants Union, Prince Yomi Tokosi said:

"The palace is yet to receive the staff of the office and has asked that it be returned.

”It is sacrilegous. Nobody goes into the Oba’s palace to remove the staff of office. It is a taboo. It is even an abomination. I can assure you it will be returned.

“If we go by the tradition and the culture, they have a way to put a spell…well let me just assure you that it will be returned within the 24 hours except the person wants a spell on him.”