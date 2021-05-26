Headline

Restructuring Will Boost Nigeria’s Economy – Peter Obi

Damola Areo50 mins ago
0
Insecurity: Peter Obi Speaks On High Level Of Killings In Nigeria
Peter Obi. Source: Twitter

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has said that restructuring Nigeria will help boost the economy of the country.

According to him, this will enable governor to look inward to make their states better.

He spoke at the fourth Adada Public Lecture organised by the Association of Nsukka Professors (ANP) at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

Obi said, “It’s unfortunate that some governors believe in going to Abuja monthly to get federal allocation from proceeds of oil.

“They’ve forgotten the price of oil in the international market has depreciated and will continue to depreciate.

“No developed country in the world depends on crude oil, but they invest in their children, agriculture and encourage small and medium enterprises by giving out soft loans and other incentives.

“There’s an urgent need to restructure the country for the economy to grow to the desired level.

“Rather, it should be seen as a move to build the ailing economy and restore adequate security in the country.

“Restructuring the country will bring out the comparative advantage of every state, and our natural resources that are lying waste will be fully harnessed to boost the state economy.”

Tags
Damola Areo50 mins ago
0

Related Articles

Don’t Impose Fulani From Across Africa On Nigeria, MBF Cautions Presidency

46 mins ago
APC

Presidency’s Attack On Open Grazing Ban Provocative – Edwin Clark

12 hours ago
Insecurity In Nigeria: Southeast Governors Endorse Community Policing

Grenade Of A Security Personnel Exploded Not A Suicide Bomber – Ebonyi Govt

15 hours ago
Insecurity In Nigeria: Southeast Governors Endorse Community Policing

BREAKING: Suicide Bomber Explodes In Ebonyi

17 hours ago
Back to top button