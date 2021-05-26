Restructuring Will Boost Nigeria’s Economy – Peter Obi

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has said that restructuring Nigeria will help boost the economy of the country.

According to him, this will enable governor to look inward to make their states better.

He spoke at the fourth Adada Public Lecture organised by the Association of Nsukka Professors (ANP) at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

Obi said, “It’s unfortunate that some governors believe in going to Abuja monthly to get federal allocation from proceeds of oil.

“They’ve forgotten the price of oil in the international market has depreciated and will continue to depreciate.

“No developed country in the world depends on crude oil, but they invest in their children, agriculture and encourage small and medium enterprises by giving out soft loans and other incentives.

“There’s an urgent need to restructure the country for the economy to grow to the desired level.

“Rather, it should be seen as a move to build the ailing economy and restore adequate security in the country.

“Restructuring the country will bring out the comparative advantage of every state, and our natural resources that are lying waste will be fully harnessed to boost the state economy.”