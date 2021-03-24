Restructuring Is Not About Secession – Governor Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has said that the clamour for restructuring in Nigeria has nothing to do with secession.

The governor was speaking when a delegation of the Pan-Yoruba Socio-political organisation, Afenifere, paid him a visit yesterday in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The meeting had discussions on the Western Security Network condenamed Amotekun which he created.

Akeredolu said, “Thank you for noting our efforts on the security of the state. You have captured it succinctly in a way that you can’t put it better. We met with a lot of forces and it was not easy and it is still not easy.

“When you are forced into a corner where you have a security outfit without the right to carry the right arms, but we thank God that in all of Amotekun’s efforts, we have not suffered any casualty.

“Amotekun is going to be a forerunner for state police. We believe that our security architecture needs total restructuring. There must be a multi-level system of policing.

“This is where I believe part of the issue of restructuring lies. People, who thought restructuring is about secession, are wrong. We must restructure fiscal policy. We must restructure to show true federalism.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has done a few things on restructuring more than any President. But we are still clamoring for more.

On ranching, he said: “We are not going to give our land to foreigners. But ranches are important.”