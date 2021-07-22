Restructure Nigeria Before 2023, Afenifere Tells FG

Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has called for the restructuring of Nigeria before the 2023 general elections.

The call was made by Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi.

Speaking to Daily Post, Ajayi said the restructuring will help each region tackle insecurity better.

According to Ajayi: “But we in Afenifere that is not our concern, our concern is justice, fairness and good governance. It is in this sense that we are insisting on restructuring which must happen before the 2023 elections.

“If that happens, it would not matter much anymore who is at the centre, so long as the other parts of the country are in charge of their own affairs.

“They would be able to take care of the resources within their area. Security which is the major challenge Nigeria is facing would be in the control of the regions.

“With restructuring, there would be less concentration at the centre and less interference in the affairs going on within the states.”