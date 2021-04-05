Featured

Respond To Bandits, Not Critics, Apostle Suleman Knocks Presidency

Damola Areo32 mins ago
Apostle Suleman Bares Thoughts On Getting Tattoo
Apostle Suleman. Source: Facebook.

The Senior Pastor and Founder of the Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has criticised the Presidency for being swift to respond to critics but quiet over the ongoing killings in the country.

Apostle Suleman on Monday, while reacting to Bishop Matthew Kukah’s message and the reactions from the Presidency, advised the Presidential spokesmen, Garba Shehu, and Femi Adesina, to respond to bandits and not critics “who speak truth to power.”

 

On his Twitter page, Suleman wrote, “You are tempted to think we don’t have a leadership in Nigeria when people are being killed.

“They appear so helpless in the face of insurgency…But as soon someone speaks truth to power, their swift response and reactions amazes you. PLEASE, RESPOND TO BANDITS, NOT CRITICS.”

His tweet comes after the presidency condemned the Easter Sunday message of the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Kukah.

Kukah in his message condemned how bandits, terrorists, kidnappers and other criminal elements had turned the country into a killing field under the Muhammadu Buhari government.

