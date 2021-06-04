Respect Nigeria’s Laws, EFCC Charges Chinese Business Leaders

The Head of the Kano Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mualledi Farouq Dogondaji on June 4, 2021 charged members of the Chinese community in Kano to be law abiding in carrying out their businesses.

Dogondaji gave the charge when he received the Chairman of the Chinese Business Community Association of Nigeria, Kano Chapter, Mike Zhang, who paid him a courtesy visit.

The Zonal Head further called on the Chinese businessmen to always respect the laws of Nigeria and pay their taxes as and when due.

Dogondaji also encouraged the Chinese Business Community to serve as a bridge between the Commission and Chinese Government as it will ease the Commission’s investigation activities through information sharing.

He further urged the Chinese to avoid any illegal business.

“On behalf of the Executive Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, I want to assure you of the Commission maximum cooperation in anything legal that you are doing.

“All well-meaning, law abiding foreigners can always count on the cooperation and assurance of the Commission in their businesses,” he added.

Zhang, in his remarks, described the EFCC one of the most important partners the Chinese Community must collaborate with in order to facilitate ease of doing business in Nigeria.

He called on the Commission to provide them with all the necessary assistance to be able to conduct their business and enhance the economy of Nigeria.

Zhang assured the Zonal Head that his organization will work hand-in-hand with the Commission in fast tracking EFCC investigations with links to China.