Resign And Go Into Farming – ASUU Tells Education Minister

The Academic and Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has fired back at the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, for telling striking lecturers to resign and take to farming.

ASUU which had been on strike since March 23 had said that lecturers won’t resume after the Federal Government ordered the resumption of schools nationwide for Monday.

Nwajuiba who reacted to their stance advised them to retire if they cannot agree to the system of payment the government has provided.

He said, “Government is actually not holding anyone to ransom. It says ‘this is how I want to pay and it has to be through IPPIS (Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System)’ You can leave the employment. You can opt out of it and say ‘I no longer want to teach’. You can find other professions. What we need now are probably more farmers.

“You cannot keep forcing your employer and tell him, ‘I will like you to pay me my money through my pillow. Or, ‘I will like you to pay it through this mailbox’. ASUU has a lot of complaints and dissipation around”

In response, the Chairman of ASUU, University of Ibadan chapter, Prof Ayo Akinwole, described Nwajuiba’s statement as a reflection of his “shallow understanding of the academic profession.”

Akinwole slammed Nwajuiba for presiding over the ministry of education when no Nigerian tertiary institution is recognized among the best in the world.

He said, “If the Minister of State for Education is interested in farming, he should resign his appointment and stop displaying his cluelessness of the problems in the education sector.

“We are on a just fight to ensure that those in public offices become responsive and responsible to the masses they swore to serve. They must fund public education. We have been on the same salary since 2009. That is no longer sustainable.

“The universities are being run with personal sweat of lecturers while politicians siphon money for personal aggrandizement. We cannot accept the IPPIS that is against the laws of the land and which fails to recognise the uniqueness of academic profession and culture.

“We have brought an alternative using our members’ money. People like this minister of state mirror the disdain of ruling class for the workers and people of the country.”