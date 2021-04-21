Reps Minority Leader Joins Calls For Pantami’s Removal

The minority leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu has joined calls for the removal or resignation of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami.

This is concerning the Minister’s past controversial comments suggesting religious extremism.

The lawmaker on Wednesday raised the issue as a point of order citing a breach of his privilege.

He noted that the Minister occupies a very sensitive position and the comments should not be overlooked.

There have been overwhelming calls for the resignation or sack of the Minister over his pro-Taliban comments.

In reaction to this, the Minister renounced his radical comments, saying he now knows better but despite this, Nigerians increasingly called for his sack or resignation.

This led to a trend with the hashtag, #PantamiResignNow on Social media.

The opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also called on the Department of State Services (DSS) to immediately invite the Minister for questioning and urged President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately sack the minister, “given the sensitivity of the issue at stake.”

Channels TV