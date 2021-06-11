Reps Drop Plan To Scrap NYSC

Plans to scrap the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) have been dropped by the House of Representatives.

Recall that a bill sponsored by lawmaker, Awaji-Inombek Abiante which proposed scrapping of the NYSC had drawn mixed reaction after it scaled a second reading.

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Youth, Yemi Adaramodu who spoke at the official unveiling of nine books on NYSC and maiden NYSC film in commemoration of the 48th anniversary of the scheme on Thursday June 10, said there is no plan to scrap the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC).

Adaramodu described the NYSC as the most successful national programme for fostering Nigeria’s unity.

He said, “Anybody is free to sponsor a bill, but the speaker and the rest of the house believe that the scheme has come to stay in Nigeria.

“The scheme is going nowhere and it is not the plan of the National Assembly to scrap it. I want to let you know that we’re with you and for you. We’re fully with you, we’re together.”