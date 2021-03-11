Repentant Bandits Buy Weapons With Cash Collected From Govt – Niger Gov

Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State has said repentant bandits use cash collected from dialogues to buy more weapons before returning to their old ways.

Bello said this when he visited the local vigilante at Mariga Local Government Area of the State, yesterday.

He promised that bandits who refuse their old ways will be assisted with a means of livelihood.

According to Bello: “I am here to thank the vigilantes, boost their morale and to offer more support from the state government so that they can continue to support the police and other security agencies in the fight against bandits and other criminal elements.

“Any bandit that surrenders his weapons and repents from his heinous way of living would be forgiven, and provided with a means of livelihood which would not necessarily include any cash backing.

“From experience, it has been discovered that the repentant bandits, after collecting cash from the dialogue option, they will purchase more weapons and return to their old ways of banditry.”