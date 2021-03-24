News

Reno Omokri Slams Tinubu For Donating N50m To Katsina Market Fire Victims

Damola Areo45 mins ago
0
Xenophobia: Omokri Reacts To Fresh Attacks On Nigerians In S/Africa
Reno Omokri/Twitter

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has slammed Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for donating N50 million to a market that was razed by fire in Katsina State.

Tinubu made the donation after he paid a visit to Katsina State days after the fire incident occurred leading to the loss of properties in the tune of millions.

Reacting to the donation, Omokri wondered why Tinubu never extended a similar gesture to the victims of market fire in his South-West region.

He said, “Obviously, Tinubu’s charity does not begin at home.

“Bola @AsiwajuTinubu, who didn’t visit or donate one kobo to victims of the Sasa market crisis, or victims of the Ijesha market fire in Lagos, has today donated ₦50 million to victims of the Katsina market fire. Obviously, Tinubu’s charity does not begin at home.”

