Reno Omokri Names Who To Blame When A Man’s Wife Is No Longer Beautiful

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has said that men are to be blamed if their wife no longer looks beautiful.

According to him, wives are like gardens that need to be tended to to remain beautiful.

He wrote, ”Dear men,

“If a garden is not looking beautiful, it is not the fault of the garden. It is the fault of the gardener. As a husband, your wife is your garden. If you complain that she is no longer looking beautiful, then you are at fault. Remember, Eve took the apple, but God blamed Adam. Do whatever you have to do to make your wife beautiful in your eyes. Garden flowers dress beautifully, so dress her beautifully. Flowers smell nice, so get her perfumes. Flowers that are manured grow better, so manure her with love and MONEY and your HONEY will blossom like a flower. I said WIFE. I did not say GIRLFRIEND!”