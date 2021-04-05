News

Reno Omokri Blames Buhari For Abba Kyari’s Death

Anthony Adeniyi1 hour ago
Reno Omokri and President Muhammadu Buhari.

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is the reason why his former COS, Abba Kyari, died.

Omokri, in a series of tweets, said had it been Buhari built hospitals, Kyari who died of COVID-19 won’t have died.

He said this as part of his attack on the President for flying to London for medical check up.

He wrote: “If General @MBuhari had built hospitals, his former Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, would not have died. Buhari is so selfish.

“Even after that incident, he still did not take measures to improve Nigeria’s health sector, because he can go to London.

“Other nations built #COVID19 hospitals in record time @MBuhari built ZERO! If a chief of staff to the President, and an ex Governor could not be treated for #COVID19 in Nigeria, what of ordinary Nigerians?

“That is why we want Buhari to build hospitals in Nigeria. #HarassBuhariOutOfLondon.”

