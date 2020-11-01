Reno Omokri Attacks Buhari As US Army Rescues Soldier

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari after US Army rescued one of its soldiers from captivity.
The soldiers was captured by armed militia in Niger and held captive in the northern part of Nigeria.
The rescue mission was undertaken by elite commandos as part of a major effort to free the U.S. citizen, Philip Walton, 27, before his abductors could get far after taking him captive in Niger on October 26.
Reacting to the news of the successful operation, Reno Omokri tweeted:
“Dear General @MuhammaduBuhari, This is what a real leader does with his nation’s armed forces. Not a lifeless, bloodthirsty dunce, like you, that sends soldiers of the @HQNigerianArmy, not on rescue missions, but on killer missions against unarmed, peaceful #EndSARS protesters #LekkiMassacre. Except you repent, may you end up in the same manner as the innocent youths you killed at Lekki, in Christ’s Name!”
