Remi Tinubu Tackles Smart Adeyemi As He Laments Rising Insecurity

Senator representing Lagos central, Remi Tinubu, has tackled her colleague representing Kogi West, Smart Adeyemi, after he lamented the rising insecurity in Nigeria.

During a motion on the hoisting of flag by Boko Haram in Niger State, Adeyemi said the insecurity in Nigeria is wore than civil war.

“This is the worst instability we are facing. In fact this is worse than the civil war,” he said.

He was tackled by Tinubu who interrupted him, asking: “Are you in PDP (Peoples Democratic Party)? Are you a wolf in sheep’s clothing?”

Adeyemi, however, ignored her comments and continued: “We cannot pretend that we are capable of handling the situation in our hands. America, as powerful as they are, when the pandemic came, it came to a point China came to their rescue.

“We shouldn’t pretend that we need foreign support now. Billions of naira has been voted for security services and nothing is coming out of it.

“I’m a party man and I’m supporting APC but it has gotten to a point that as supporters we cannot keep quiet.”