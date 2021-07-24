Relocate To Benin Republic For Igboho, Omokri Urges Falana, Other SANs

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has advised Senior Advocates of Nigeria, SAN, of Yoruba origin to help Sunday Igboho in the case Benin Republic has against him.

Igboho is currently in detention in Benin Republic after the country’s authorities arrested him while he and his wife were trying to board a plane to Germany.

He had previously been declared wanted by the Department of State Services, DSS, which had raided his house weeks before he fled to Benin Republic.

To ensure the freedom fighter gets justice in Benin Republic, Omokri called on Falana and other SANs to move to the neighbouring country to help him out.

He tweeted, “Femi Falana, Afe Babalola, Eyitayo Jegede, Wole Olanipekun, and other Senior Advocates of Nigeria of Yoruba origin should consider relocating to Benin Republic to strengthen the legal defence team of Sunday Igboho and prevent his repatriation to Nigeria by Buhari.”