Release Our Members In Seven Days Or… IPOB To Traditional Rulers
The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has earned traditional leaders and others who masterminded the arrest of its members to facilitate their release within seven days.
A statement issued by IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, warned that the failure to do such will attract consequences.
“The attention of the global family of
the Indigenous People of Biafra
(IPOB) ably led by our indefatigable
leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been
drawn to the treacherous and
abominable activities of some evil
traditional rulers and President
Generals in Biafran land who report
their youths to the Nigerian soldiers
to kill them.
“We have got reports of traditional
rulers and President Generals who
terrorise youths in their community
by tagging them IPOB members and
ESN operatives. The only crime of the
youths is standing up for their rights
and resisting the sale of community
land to Fulani herdsmen.
“It’s an abomination for a traditional
ruler in Biafra land to report youths
in his community to terror-friendly
Nigeria Army just because he feels
the youths are standing in his way to
sell the community land to the Fulani
herders. We therefore warn all such
treacherous monarchs to retrace
their steps or brace up for the
consequences of their evil action.
“We want to sound it clear that
henceforth, any traditional ruler that
reports his subjects to the Nigeria
Army or Navy to torture them for
opposing their plans to sell
community land to Fulani herdsmen,
shall get ready to answer to our
ancestors. Such evil traitors are not
worthy to live how much more
occupy the Ezeship stool in
Biafraland.
“On this note, we demand the
unconditional release of all the
youths arrested by the Navy at Atani
and other communities in Ogbaru,
Anambra State. If you evil monarchs
doubt our resolve to deal with you,
fail to release those arrested by naval
officers in the affected communities
within seven days. If after seven
days the arrested youths are not
released, the treacherous traditional
rulers and President Generals who
masterminded their ordeals should
prepare to reap the fruit of their
treachery!
“Any treacherous traditional ruler and
President Generals found to be
selling our ancestral land to the
Fulani Herdsmen, who are terrorist
jihadists from the Futa Jaleon shall
be held responsible for whatever
consequences that will emanate from
such action.”