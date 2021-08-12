Release Our Members In Seven Days Or… IPOB To Traditional Rulers

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has earned traditional leaders and others who masterminded the arrest of its members to facilitate their release within seven days.

A statement issued by IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, warned that the failure to do such will attract consequences.

IPOB said, “On this note, we demand the

unconditional release of all the

youths arrested by the Navy at Atani

and other communities in Ogbaru,

Anambra State. If you evil monarchs

doubt our resolve to deal with you,

fail to release those arrested by naval

officers in the affected communities

within seven days. If after seven

days the arrested youths are not

released, the treacherous traditional

rulers and President Generals who

masterminded their ordeals should

prepare to reap the fruit of their

treachery!”

Warning traditional rulers to desist

from further conspiring with soldiers,

IPOB opined: “We want to sound it

clear that henceforth, any traditional

ruler that reports his subjects to the

Nigeria Army or Navy to torture them

for opposing their plans to sell

community land to Fulani herdsmen,

shall get ready to answer to our

ancestors. Such evil traitors are not

worthy to live how much more

occupy the Ezeship stool in

Biafraland.”

Read the full statement below:

“The attention of the global family of

the Indigenous People of Biafra

(IPOB) ably led by our indefatigable

leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been

drawn to the treacherous and

abominable activities of some evil

traditional rulers and President

Generals in Biafran land who report

their youths to the Nigerian soldiers

to kill them.

“We have got reports of traditional

rulers and President Generals who

terrorise youths in their community

by tagging them IPOB members and

ESN operatives. The only crime of the

youths is standing up for their rights

and resisting the sale of community

land to Fulani herdsmen.

“It’s an abomination for a traditional

ruler in Biafra land to report youths

in his community to terror-friendly

Nigeria Army just because he feels

the youths are standing in his way to

sell the community land to the Fulani

herders. We therefore warn all such

treacherous monarchs to retrace

their steps or brace up for the

consequences of their evil action.

“Any treacherous traditional ruler and

President Generals found to be

selling our ancestral land to the

Fulani Herdsmen, who are terrorist

jihadists from the Futa Jaleon shall

be held responsible for whatever

consequences that will emanate from

such action.”