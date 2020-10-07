Release Man Behind Viral Video Of SARS In Delta – Keyamo To Police

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has urged the police to release the videographer behind the viral video showing SARS arresting a man in Delta State.

The videographer identified as Prince Nichola was arrested after the video he took allegedly sparked outrage against SARS.

Speaking exclusively to Vanguard after he was arrested, the suspect said: “After the boy (Joshua Ambrose) was arrested on that Saturday, he was kept at the passenger’s side of the car behind the front seat.

“While we were driving in our car behind the police vehicle and that of the boy, suddenly the boy jumped from the car and fell on the roadside after which we chased after the police car while making the video.”

A source in the police has revealed that the suspect has been transferred to the Department of Criminal Investigation Department for onward investigation.

The source who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “The suspect will be charged to court on allegations of inciting violence, false information and other criminal charges in relation to the cybercriminal laws.”

Reacting to the news, Keyamo said, “I urge the Police to release this gentleman and drop all charges against him. His wrong judgment of the victim’s state nonetheless, by recording the incident and releasing it, he did a patriotic duty as a citizen. This is purely a case of leaving the substance and chasing shadows.”