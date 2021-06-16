Politics

Reject Lauretta Onochie’s Nomination As INEC Commissioner, PDP Tells Senate

Damola Areo
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has told the Senate to reject the nomination of presidential aide, Lauretta Onochie, for INEC Commissioner.

According to the party, Onochie’s nomination is a slap on the nation with her being a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The PDP asked the Senate Committee Chairman on INEC, Kabiru Gaya, to reject the nomination or prefer for serious civil action.

This was stated by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

