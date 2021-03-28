Referee Has Apologised For Disallowing Ronaldo’s Late Goal

Portugal manager, Fernando Santos has said that referee Danny Makkelie has apologised for disallowing Cristiano Ronaldo’s late goal in the game against Serbia on Saturday.

The game would have ended 3-2 after Ronaldo’s goal was cleared off by a Serbian defender despite the ball crossing the line.

Serbia had come from 2 goals down to steal a point in the World Cup Qualifying game.

After the game, Santos told reporters that, “The referee afterwards saw what had happened and came to me to apologise for the mistake.”

Speaking further, Santos said: “I don’t have an explanation [for the result]. I just can’t bring myself. We studied Serbia.

“We knew how to play them, like we did in the first half. We knew they could change it up, and had the players to do it,

“Serbia started the first half well and scored.

“They tied the match but we reacted well, creating opportunities. At the end, the ball was half a metre in but it was not given. It would have been a just result if it counted.

“Of course, it does not make up for the fact that we didn’t do well enough. But, if we had the ball in the goal, it should have counted.”