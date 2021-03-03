Reclaim Areas From Bandits, FG Orders Service Chiefs

The Federal Government has charged the new service chiefs to reclaim areas claimed by bandits as it warned that it will not tolerated banditry and other acts of violence in the country.

This was disclosed by the National Security Adviser, NSA, Major-General Babagana Monguno, retd, while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the meeting held at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said, “While the Federal Government is not averse to the application of non-kinetic means to resolve this problem, I need to make it very clear that the Federal Government will not hesitate to apply to the fullest its kinetic means to restore normalcy to the country.

“I’m sure you’re all aware of the fact that no country will tolerate a group of non-state actors.

No sovereign nation will allow a group of non-state actors to bring it down to its knees and put the state in panic mode, apprehension, mistrust, disorder, and so on and so forth.

“Therefore, both the defence and intelligence organisations have been charged that while we look forward to having a peaceful, non-kinetic resolution, we will not allow this country to drift into state failure and with the fact from today, the new service chiefs have been given directives by the Minister of Defence to reclaim all areas that have been dominated by bandits, kidnappers and other scoundrels and scallywags.”