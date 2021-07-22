Real Madrid Unveil David Alaba, Hand Him Number 4 Shirt

Real Madrid have unveiled new defender David Alaba after the defender passed his medical.

The Spanish giants announced the signing of Alaba on a free transfer in May after his Bayern Munich contract expired.

The Austrian international, 29, was pictured undergoing his medical before his move could be confirmed. He was handed Sergio Ramos’ old number four jersey.

‘Hello everyone, thank you very much for the warm welcome. It’s a great day in my career, I’m very excited for it.

‘I’m very proud and honoured to wear this white jersey of Real Madrid. For sure I will give everything [so] we can be very successful together. Vamos! Hala Madrid!’

Club chief Perez said he hoped the arrival of Alaba would make fans excited and called him ‘an extraordinary footballer’, challenging him to become part of the club’s history.

‘Whenever great players arrive, Madridistas have special enthusiasm,’ he said. ‘The arrival of this magnificent player coincides with a great era with the return of Ancelotti. We want our fans to be proud of our team.

‘We welcome an extraordinary footballer, David Alaba. I want to thank you for choosing Madrid. You come from one of the great clubs in the world, a friendly club in which you have won 28 titles. You are one of the great legends of Bayern.

‘You arrive in Madrid with the highest recognition in the world of football. You now face an exciting challenge, to add titles with Madrid and be part of the history of our club. Welcome to the club with which you dream of getting new titles, welcome to your new home.’

Source: LIB