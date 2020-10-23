Real Madrid May Sack Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane could face the axe at Real Madrid if his side’s fortunes don’t improve in their next two games.

The reigning La Liga champions are only a point off the top of La Liga with a game in hand in the 2020-21 season, but have suffered embarrassing back-to-back defeats against Cadiz and Shakhtar Donetsk.

French paper l’Equipe reported that the Frenchman’s second spell in charge of the club could be over soon.

It said Zidane could be fired, if he does not wake the Spanish giants out of their slumber in the next two games.

Madrid will meet Barcelona this weekend in El Clasico.

Then, next week they will meet German club Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League.

The former FIFA World Player of the Year led Madrid to a 34th LA Liga crown last season, after taking over from Santiago Solar in 2019.

– PM News