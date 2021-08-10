Real Madrid Announce Legal Action Against La Liga President

Real Madrid has said civil and criminal legal action will be taken against La Liga President, Javier Tebas Medrano.

The same action will also be taken against Javier de Jaime Guijarro, head of the CVC Fund, and against the CVC Capital Partners SICAV-FIS Fund itself.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on the club’s website on Tuesday.

The statement read, “At its meeting today at 11 am (CEST), the Real Madrid C.F. Board of Directors unanimously agreed to initiate both civil and criminal legal action against the LaLiga President, Mr Javier Tebas Medrano, Mr Javier de Jaime Guijarro, head of the CVC Fund, and against the CVC Capital Partners SICAV-FIS Fund itself.

“In addition, the Board of Directors has resolved to take any legal action it considers appropriate to annul and render ineffective any possible resolutions adopted by the LaLiga Assembly, due to be held on 12 August 2021, in relation to the agreement between LaLiga and the CVC Fund.”