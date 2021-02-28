Reactions As Davido Allegedly Dumps Chioma For New American Lover

Singer Davido has sparked reactions from Nigerians on social media after news surfaced that he’s in a new relationship with rapper Young M.A’s ex, Mya Yafai.

This was after both of them were recently seen holding hands as the singer holidays in St Marteen.

Recall that the popular singer had earlier revealed that his relationship with his fiancée, Chioma affected her and her family.

The video of Davido with Mya Yafai seems to suggest that he’s now pitching his tent away from Chioma who is his third baby mama and fiancee.

@OA,” chioma deserves better. But you don’t visit your boyfriend during the weekends because you know his ‘side-chick’, will be there. And they know you know.”

@Roviel,” It’s paining me Chioma didn’t cash out” lmao because na Bitcoin she go trade for the relationship.”

@Micheal,” It’s the relationship bandits for me. I’m sure Chioma didn’t even cash out from the relationship.”

@love,” The same crew that were shouting ‘Chioma our wife’ are also vibing with the new one. Chai, don’t be smiling with your man’s friends ooo.”

@Josh,” By morning, foolish kids whose parents are still happily married in love would start saying they give up on love because of Davido and Chioma.”

@Onyeka,” God, I didn’t know half of Twitter was related to Davido and Chioma. Some of you even know things more than Peruzzi and Mayorkun.”

@Jamal,” Everything eventually comes to an end, even things that are good and that we enjoy. If Davido’s relationship with Chioma has ended, that’s all there is to it. Let’s not make it difficult for either of them to move on.“

@Vennie,” If Davido was really serious about Chioma, he’d have used that 1 milli video to do their trad wedding.“

@Pinky,” You people are really feeling sorry for Chioma?? I can’t and will not believe that an Igbo babe like her didn’t secure her bag tightly.”