RCCG Declares 30-day Fasting And Prayer For Nigeria

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has declared a 30-day fasting and prayer for Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement issued by Pastor J.O. Odesola, the Assistant General Overseer in charge of Administration and Personnel.

The statement issued on Tuesday said that the action is to pray against crises and chaos in the country.

RCCG also announced on Twitter that “the annual RCCG Fast will be starting on the 1st of November, 2020 and will be happening throughout the month of November.

The church advised people to “either do the normal fast (30 days) or the marathon fast (14 days). The prayer guide will be shared daily.”