Rashidi Yekini: Daughter Remembers Late Super Eagles Striker On Birthday

Yemi Yekini, the daughter of late Rashidi Yekini, one of Nigeria’s greatest football stars, has sent out a posthumous birthday greeting to her father, describing him as one of the greatest strikers to have played for Nigeria.

Rashidi Yekini, who scored the country’s first World Cup goal in 1994, died on May 4, 2012, aged 48. He was born on October 23, 1963 in Kaduna.

The legend scored 37 times in 58 appearances for Nigeria; banged in a total of 164 career goals in 253 games.

Celebrating him in a Twitter post, Rashidi Yekin’s daughter wrote: “Happy Birthday Dad. Greatest No 9 to come out of Nigeria.”

Her tweet has been generating reactions, with one saying: “Happy posthumous birthday to the KING OF GOALS. Your legacy will never be forgotten.”

Another said: “Happy birthday to one of the best ever to wear a Nigerian national team jersey…God bless him.”