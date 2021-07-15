Entertainment

Rapper Zoro Calls For Nnamdi Kanu’s Release

Damola Areo2 hours ago
Zoro
Zoro (img source: Pinterest)

Rapper Zoro has called for the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu was arrested in Kenya and repatriated to Nigeria to continue the case of treason against him.

The leader of the secessionist group is currently in the custody of the Department of State Services.

His IPOB is calling for the secession of the South-East and South-South from Nigeria.

Reacting to his detention, Zoro tweeted, “There’s a lot I’d love to say, first is I would love our leaders to listen to their conscience and that’s only if it’s well-fed shaa. Free Nnamdi Kanu.”

Damola Areo
