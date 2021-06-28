Ranching: Benue Ready To Give Land To Fulani Herdsmen – Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said the state has land to give to Fulani herdsmen who agree to do ranching.

He was speaking at the 72nd birthday of Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher, former Nigerian Ambassador to Mexico during which he dismissed speculations that Tiv hates Fulani people.

Ortom was represented at the event by the state’s Commissioner for Education, Dennis Ityavyar.

“Those who have a lot of cattle are still using ranching, and any Fulani person who wants to establish a ranching in Benue will have the land. Even if our ‘Chairman’ wants to start a ranch, he will get the land today.

”We will give you land and start the ranching today, so that people will see it as a model and wherever we go, we want to correct the impression because if you read history, you will see that we have always been friends with Fulani,” he said.