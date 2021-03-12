Ramos To Welcome Messi At Real Madrid

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has said that he will welcome Barcelona captain Lionel Messi should he make a switch to his club.

Messi is currently speculated to be on his way out of Barcelona with Paris St Germain or Manchester City his likely destination this summer.

Speaking to ibai on Twitch, Ramos said: “Would I accept Messi in Madrid? 100 percent. Without doubts.

“I would even invite him to my house to help him (laugh)!

Ramos added: “I would never play for Barcelona, nor for €50M nor for €70M per year. There are some things that money can’t buy. It’s impossible.”