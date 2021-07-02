Ramos Agrees Deal To Move To PSG

Sergio Ramos has reportedly accepted a two-year contract offer from Paris Saint-Germain after rejecting two offers from Premier League clubs.

The 35-year-old Spanish defender became a free agent after leaving Real Madrid last month when the Spanish club refused to give in to his contract demands.

According to RMC Sport, Ramos looks to be set to join Mauricio Pochettino’s side. The French outlet report that the centre back’s brother has been in Paris to finalise a deal.

The report claims that Ramos rejected offers from two English clubs in favour of joining PSG, despite being offered a considerably higher wage by one of the teams.

The defender is expected to complete the move subject to a medical, which will take place in a couple of days.

PSG will have no issues paying the Spaniard’s hefty wages and will value his experience, especially in the Champions League.

Ramos spent 16 years at the Bernabeu, where he notched 101 goals in 671 appearances, winning four Champions League and five La Liga titles.