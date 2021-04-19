Ramadan Responsible For Reduced Insecurity – Ex-DSS Boss, Ejiofor

Former Director of the Department of State Service, Mike Ejiofor, has said that the reduction in insecurity is a rest of the Ramadan fasting period.

According to Ejiofor, some of the terrorists behind the insecurity are also religious and do pray and fast.

He said this when he appeared on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Monday.

“It (banditry) is not coming down,” Mr Ejiofor said.

“There’s a lull, especially in the North-West; you know we are observing fasting now. So that’s responsible for what we think is a lull in the issues of banditry, especially in the North-West where it is very prevalent.

“Some of them too pray. They are religious people. They don’t come from the sky. At times, they also want to pray to God. Even an armed robber will pray to God to save him from his operations.”