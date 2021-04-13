Headline

Ramadan: Reject Voices Of Division, Buhari Tells Muslims

Damola Areo6 hours ago
1
Muhammadu Buhari
Muhammadu Buhari (img credit: Channels TV)
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday welcomed the beginning of Muslims’ holy month of Ramadan, which marks the commencement of 30 days of fasting.

In a message to the nation to mark the occasion, President Buhari prayed to Allah to accept our sacrifices and increase the unity, solidarity, peace and prosperity of the nation.
He urged Muslims in the country to exercise patience and tolerance and reject voices that seek to divide the nation.
He also urged all citizens to show compassion to the millions of the less endowed and remember those that have been displaced by conflict in their charity and prayers in this important period.
This was issued in a message signed by his Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), Garba Shehu.

Tags
Damola Areo6 hours ago
1

Related Articles

Nigerians Battle Senators As Hate Speech Bill Passes Second Reading

Senate Suspends Plenary Over Death Of National Assembly Members

18 mins ago
Insecurity In Nigeria: Southeast Governors Endorse Community Policing

Fulani Herdsmen Not Behind Attack On Ebonyi Community – Govt

1 hour ago
Senate President Reacts To Death Of Murray-Bruce

Lawan Urges Peace, National Unity, Prayers For Nigeria During Ramadan

6 hours ago

Igbos Are Major Stakeholders In Nigeria – Uzodinma

6 hours ago
Back to top button